Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) SVP Sells $393,030.00 in Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LEG opened at $44.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 44.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEG. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

