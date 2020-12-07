LPL Financial LLC Acquires 11,592 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Hercules Capital worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 99,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

HTGC opened at $13.92 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

