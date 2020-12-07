LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,482 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 17.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its position in Autohome by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,480,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Autohome by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Autohome by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Autohome by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM opened at $96.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.77 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 39.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.54.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

