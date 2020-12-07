LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,752 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,602 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $50,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $4,495,345.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,695 shares of company stock valued at $10,843,912 over the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

APPF opened at $163.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average of $154.31. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $180.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.19.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

