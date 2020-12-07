LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVNC opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.46. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $789,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,005. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RVNC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

