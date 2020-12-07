LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.75% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MINC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000.

MINC opened at $48.91 on Monday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $49.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46.

