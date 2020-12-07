LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of H. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 87,373 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities downgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $171,291.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,780 shares of company stock worth $2,676,031. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $1.0144 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

