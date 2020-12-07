LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Hess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 9.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $54.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank cut Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

