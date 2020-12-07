LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Nautilus worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $560.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $113,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

