LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.70% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth about $561,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

