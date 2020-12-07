LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $254.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.39. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $264.92.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDFC. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other news, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $406,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

