LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,482 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Autohome by 1,002.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 901,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,093,000 after purchasing an additional 820,091 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $868,901,000 after acquiring an additional 427,798 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Autohome by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after acquiring an additional 331,918 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,124,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,193,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $96.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

