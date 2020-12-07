LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,609 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. CWM LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT stock opened at $93.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $133.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

