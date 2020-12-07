LPL Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of BEPC opened at $72.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $2.2591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.