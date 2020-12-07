LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $123,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,972 shares in the company, valued at $859,089.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,403. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $130.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

