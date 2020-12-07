LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $867,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $2,523,005. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

