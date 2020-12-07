LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Amarin worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 772,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $5.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.