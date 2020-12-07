LPL Financial LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period.

Shares of AIA stock opened at $85.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.21. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

