LPL Financial LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,215 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 146.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 282.1% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 39.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

RRR stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.74. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

