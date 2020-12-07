LPL Financial LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,865,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,975,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 22,405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $161.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average is $120.45. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $275.60.

