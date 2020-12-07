LPL Financial LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth $438,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth $1,416,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $161.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average is $120.45. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $275.60.

