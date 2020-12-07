LPL Financial LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,404 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of SPH opened at $15.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

