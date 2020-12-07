LPL Financial LLC Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SDC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

SDC opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.69.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.