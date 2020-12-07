LPL Financial LLC Has $934,000 Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,752,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,295,000 after purchasing an additional 584,901 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,989,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,548,000 after acquiring an additional 558,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,077,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,870,000 after buying an additional 523,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,374,000 after purchasing an additional 414,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at about $11,811,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $50.05 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

