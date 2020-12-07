LPL Financial LLC Has $949,000 Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $65.17 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $69.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

