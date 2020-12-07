LPL Financial LLC Has $955,000 Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of PetMed Express worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PETS stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $592.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $42.88.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. PetMed Express’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

