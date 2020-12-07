LPL Financial LLC Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,455,000 after purchasing an additional 608,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

VSAT stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $74.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,766.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $554.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.