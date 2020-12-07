LPL Financial LLC Has $987,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PBJ opened at $35.20 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.