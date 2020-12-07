LPL Financial LLC Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 166.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 651.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $185,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.43. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 555,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

