LPL Financial LLC Has $991,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period.

BATS NUMV opened at $30.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

