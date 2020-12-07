LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Nautilus worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $113,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $560.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.01. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

