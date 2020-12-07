LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 75.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 128.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $49.87 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

PRGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

