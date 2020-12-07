LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $72.95 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $2.2591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

