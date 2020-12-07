LPL Financial LLC Purchases 20,877 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 166.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 651.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.43. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 555,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

