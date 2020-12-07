LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 16,985 Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.52 million, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Equities research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

