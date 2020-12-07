LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $834,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $41.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

