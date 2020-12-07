LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,320 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 498,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 929,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,976,000 after purchasing an additional 633,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HDB. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

