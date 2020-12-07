LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.56% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFI opened at $40.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $42.65.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

