LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 82.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,156,000 after acquiring an additional 949,794 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 253.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Perrigo by 21.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,568,000 after buying an additional 488,364 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 41.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 841,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after buying an additional 244,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Perrigo by 336.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 230,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.