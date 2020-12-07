LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.90.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,703,952.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $123.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.24. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

