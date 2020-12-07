LPL Financial LLC Sells 270 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ryder System by 35.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ryder System by 30.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on R. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their target price on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of R opened at $61.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.96. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

