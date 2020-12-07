LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,028 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in WEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in WEX by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in WEX by 47.8% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in WEX by 26.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 cut their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.41.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WEX opened at $191.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.37. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.