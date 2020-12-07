LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ontrak as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ontrak by 151.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.52 million, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Equities research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

