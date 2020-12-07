LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

