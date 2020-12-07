Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 343,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $274,342.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,084.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 14,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $1,149,150.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,259 shares of company stock worth $3,536,948 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Magellan Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Health by 221.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Magellan Health by 180.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Magellan Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $78.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Magellan Health has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Magellan Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.