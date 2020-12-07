Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after buying an additional 847,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $18.15 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.