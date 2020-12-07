Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,355 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $4,203,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 93,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 105,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $2,507,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

