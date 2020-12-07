Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.7% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.