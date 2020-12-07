MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $151.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $151.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

