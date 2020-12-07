Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MODN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of MODN stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $166,911.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,214.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,914.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,847 shares of company stock worth $1,118,403 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MODN. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.